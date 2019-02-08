Vandals hit Tumacacori National Park during shutdown in December

TUMACACORI, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Vandals scratched names into a wall at the Tumacacori National Historical Park and the National Park Service is asking for the public’s help to find out who did it.
Special agents with the Investigative Services Branch of the NPS are assisting park officials with the search.
According to a news release the graffiti is believed to have happened sometime between 9 a.m. Dec. 26 and 2 p.m. Dec. 27. The names “Ferny and Nicky” were carved into an interior wall of the park’s Convento ruins, a part of the 19th century mission complex.
Considered a cultural crossroads, Tumacacori National Historical Park, south of Tucson, sits at a crossroads in the Santa Cruz River valley where O’odham, Yaqui, and Apache people met and mingled with European Jesuit and Franciscan missionaries, settlers, and soldiers.
The graffiti is believed to have happened during the shutdown, as Tumacacori’s mission grounds, orchard, maintenance and administrative facilities were closed; entry into these areas was prohibited.
Graffiti is vandalism, and is extremely difficult to remove. Repair of vandalized sites, if possible, is costly and time consuming, and often cannot restore the site to its former condition. These acts are also illegal.
Anyone with information that could help investigators, is asked to call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or go online to www.nps.gov/ISB; tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.