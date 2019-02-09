Canoa Ranch hosting the Studebaker Show

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Ready for a morning of food, music, shopping and of course cars? Head on down to Historic Canoa Ranch next weekend and you'll see just that.
The event will be Saturday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch at 5375 South I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley. More than 20 Studebakers will be on display at this free event, including several from the Studebaker Club of Green Valley and the Phoenix Club. Donations are gladly accepted.
According to a news release from Pima County, the funds collected will help restore the Tradesman House at the ranch, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Funds are also needed for future projects like a visitor center, gift shop and oral history/story center.
Historic Canoa Ranch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for access to Canoa Lake and Anza Trail both newly restored. There are also guided tours of the historic site on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For more information visit www.pima.gov/canoaranch for programs and other guided tours.
In 2001, Pima County purchased and began to restore the 4,800-acre Canoa Ranch complex with voter-approved 1997 and 2004 bond funds. Pima County opened the ranch headquarters to the public in March 2013. The property is managed by the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department.
