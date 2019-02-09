CBP Officer involved shooting at Nogales port of entry

NOGALES, AZ (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in an incident Thursday night, Feb. 7 at the DeConcini Crossing at the Port of Nogales.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, at 7 p.m. Thursday, a team of CBP officers were conducting outbound (heading into Mexico) vehicle inspections when they were alerted to an older model truck.
The license plate on the truck was registered to another vehicle and the two males inside the vehicle were attempting to exit the U.S.
CBP officers approached the truck and questioned the driver, who accelertated the truck toward Mexico. According to the release it was at this time the CBP officer shot his weapon. The truck crossed a few yards into Mexico before it crashed into a cement barrier.
The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old male citizen of the U.S. was shot, he was taken to a hospital in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. According to the release, he was later transported to a Tucson area hospital for advanced medical care and is in critical condition.
There were no injuries to the passenger in the truck and he was released on scene by Mexican authorities; the CBP officer was also not injured.
CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility and Homeland Security Investigations are currently involved in the ongoing investigation.
This incident remains an open investigation, no further details are expected to be immediately released.
