FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloud cover will start to decrease tonight. A cold front will move through Monday dropping our temperatures.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Then we have a more significant cold front moving through by the middle of the week bringing us widespread valley rain.
TONIGHT: A slight chance for rain out towards the east. Temperatures will fall into the upper-30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler with highs in the mid-50s.
TUESDAY: Clouds move out through the day. Highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY (ACTION DAY): Clouds will build through the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s and a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.
THURSDAY (ACTION DAY): A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning with clouds and plenty of wind. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper-60s.
SATURDAY: Upper 60s under partly sunny skies.
