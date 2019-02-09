FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloud cover will start to decrease tonight. A cold front will move through Monday dropping our temperatures.

February 9, 2019 at 4:48 PM MST - Updated February 9 at 4:55 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Then we have a more significant cold front moving through by the middle of the week bringing us widespread valley rain.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for rain out towards the east. Temperatures will fall into the upper-30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds move out through the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY (ACTION DAY): Clouds will build through the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s and a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.

THURSDAY (ACTION DAY): A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning with clouds and plenty of wind. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

