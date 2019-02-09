Sabino Canyon visitor should use caution, expect congestion as construction begins next week

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Planning on visiting Sabino Canyon next week? Visitors should add more time to their trip and be alert, as construction at Shuttle stop #9 is expected to begin.
According to a news release from Coronado National Forest the contractor should begin pouring foundations and curbing at stop #9 on Monday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 12.
There will be heavy vehicles travelling up and down Sabino Canyon Road; there may also be heavy congestion and activity at the end of the road.
The Regional Partnering Center is suspending shuttle driver training on Sabino Canyon Road, north of the intersection with the road to Bear Canyon trailhead during the construction.
Weather or mechanical issues may change the construction schedule.
For more information, please contact the Santa Catalina Ranger District Office at (520) 749-8700.
