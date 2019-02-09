Silver Alert issued for missing Chandler man

PHOENIX, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Phoenix Police Department for 78-year-old Raul Vega.
According to a news release, Vega was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 leaving a family friend's house in the area of South 24th Street and East Southern Avenue in Phoenix.
He was driving a 2001 Silver Saturn sedan with AZ plate 717GGW.
Vega is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6 weighing 150 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes; last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown plaid shirt and a silver windbreaker with a red collar, and wearing white/grey tennis shoes. He may appear confused and disoriented when contacted, he was diagnosed with dementia in June 2018 according to his family.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6141.
