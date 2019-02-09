Silver Alert issued for missing Lake Havasu City couple with dementia

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Lake Havasu City Police Department for Richard and June Drewfs.
According to a LHVPD news release the couple was last seen on Friday, Feb.8 at 2:30 p.m. leaving the 3000 block of Shoshone Drive in a 2005 beige Lincoln sedan with AZ plate AFD6084. They were said to be headed to the store, but never made it back; neither has a cell phone in their possession.
97-year-old Richard is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, weighing 179 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He suffers from severe dementia.
90-year-old June is described as a white female, 5-foot-3, weighing 134 pounds with white hair and blue eyes, she also suffers from dementia. She was last seen with her husband Richard on Friday, Feb. 8.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-4111.
