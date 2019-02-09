Southern Arizonans graduate from U.S. Air Force boot camp in February

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Several southern Arizonans have recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas; completing an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
U.S. Air Force Airman Enrique Gonzales Jr. is the son of Lorraine R. Averitt and Enrique Gonzales, step-son of Spencer W. Averitt, husband of Jacqueline D. Gonzales, and son-in-law of Carmen Fisher, all of Tucson. The airman is a 2016 graduate of Sahuaro High School, Tucson.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tam Pham is the son of Thuy Pham, Sony Pham and Diana Pham, all of Tucson. He is a 2010 graduate of Catalina Magnet High School, Tucson.
U.S. Air Force Airman Quinn Erik B. Sorensen is a 2018 graduate of a home school program in Tucson.
Copyright 2019 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.