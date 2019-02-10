BEAR DOWN: Cougars have Cats in a hole up 33-21 at half

USC and UCLA (2008) last to sweep UA at home in conference play

BEAR DOWN: Cougars have Cats in a hole up 33-21 at half
February 9, 2019 at 6:27 PM MST - Updated February 9 at 6:31 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Robert Franks scored 20 points in the first half, just one less than Arizona did as a team and Washington State leads Arizona 33-21 at halftime in McKale Center.

Franks made seven-of-ten shots including six three-pointers.

Justin Coleman leads the Wildcats with 11.

UA is trying to avoid being swept on the Pac-12 home weekend for the first time since 2008.

Sports Director Damien Alameda will have complete reaction coming up tonight on FOX 11 News at 9 and KOLD News 13 at 10.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.