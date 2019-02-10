BEAR DOWN: Wazzu ends 13-game skid to UA

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Washington State ended a 13-game losing streak to Arizona Saturday afternoon, beating the Wildcats 69-55 at McKale Center.
The victory gave the Cougars (10-14, 3-8) their first road sweep in the Pac-12 since 2009.
UA (14-10, 5-6) lost a fifth straight game for the first time since 1984 when the Cats fell six straight times during Lute Olsen’s first season as head coach. It’s also the first time since 2008 that Arizona has been swept at home on a conference weekend (USC and UCLA).
Robert Franks led the Cougars with 34 points. He knocked down eight three-point shots.
Justin Coleman scored 14 for Arizona.
