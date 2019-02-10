Galchenyuk’s 2 goals help Coyotes end losing streak

NOTES: Newly acquired C Emil Pettersson, who arrived to the Coyotes on Friday in a trade with the Nashville Predators, will report to AHL Tucson. ... F Lawson Crouse was called for boarding in the first period and served a two-minute penalty. He leads Arizona with 60 penalty minutes this season. ... The player Crouse hit, Dallas D Roman Polak, was evaluated for an upper-body injury and didn't return. D Jamie Oleksiak was also shaken up early in the game but returned. ... G Ben Bishop missed his second straight game with an injury but is expected to be ready by Tuesday.