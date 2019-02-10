Girl, 4, tests positive for cocaine after passing out at school; mother arrested

WINCHESTER, KY (WKYT/CNN) - Authorities arrested a mother whose 4-year-old daughter wouldn’t wake up after her school naptime after the girl and her 2-year-old brother tested positive for cocaine.
Annquita Wright, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal abuse after police say two of her three children tested positive for cocaine.
Police say Wright’s 4-year-old daughter wasn’t feeling well Thursday at Clark County Head Start in Winchester, KY. Staff say the child was lethargic, and when they put her down for a nap, they couldn’t wake her back up.
The girl was taken to the hospital, where police say she tested positive for cocaine. The 4-year-old told investigators she’d seen something on the floor of her home that morning, picked it up and ate it.
Further investigation revealed Wright’s 2-year-old son also tested positive for cocaine.
Police arrested Wright, whom they say admitted she would let a friend sell cocaine and crack at her home, right in front of her three kids. The kids would even sit at the table with the friend.
Jail records show Wright is also a fugitive from another state.
Copyright 2019 WKYT, Clark County Detention Center via CNN. All rights reserved.