GIRLS: Nighthawks win comes at a cost

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Ironwood Ridge won their Girls Soccer Conference 5A state tournament opener 4-0 Saturday afternoon over visiting Agua Fria but it’s what they lost that could be more damaging.
Nighthawks leading scorer Isabella Santavicca left the match in the first half with a serious ankle injury that puts her availability for Wednesday’s quarterfinal match against Cave Creek Cactus Shadow in doubt.
Santavicca entered the post season with 15 goals.
Top seed Ironwood Ridge (19-3-2) got a pair of scores in each half of their victory over the 16th seeded Owls (8-7-1).
Sophomore goalkeeper Kelli Suckell got things going early for IRHS with a brilliant save on a penalty kick. She recorded her ninth clean sheet of the season.
The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes due to Agua Fria having travel issues on their trip to Oro Valley.
9th seed Cactus Shadow advanced with a with a 2-1 road win over #8 Cienega.
Here are all your scores from the opening round of the girls’ state tournament:
- (5A) (5) Campo Verde 4, (12) Mountain View 2
- (5A) (4) Desert Mountain 5, (13) Marana 1
- (5A) (10) Rincon/University 1, (7) Higley 0
- (4A) (8) Seton Catholic 3, (9) Canyon del Oro 0
- (4A) (5) Catalina Foothills 6, (12) Glendale 1
- (4A) (3) Salpointe Catholic 5, (14) Douglas 1
- (4A) (7) Sahuaro 1, (10) Walden Grove 0
- (3A) (1) Yuma Catholic 7, (9) Sahuarita 1 (quarterfinals)
