JUST IN: AIA violation forces Amphi to forfeit several games

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An AIA violation has forced the Amphitheater High School boy's soccer team to forfeit five games from their regular season schedule.
A student-athlete was found to have played a game with a club team during the scholastic season, which is a violation of Arizona Interscholastic Association rules.
District spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela confirmed the five forfeited games as:
- 1/14 vs Douglas – Tie
- 1/15 vs CDO – Win
- 1/21 vs Pusch Ridge – Win
- 1/22 vs Pueblo – Win
- 1/24 vs Rio Rico – Win
She said the match that prompted the violation was played on January 13, making any subsequent play with Amphi in violation.
The boy’s team at Tucson High School recently forfeited nine games for a similar violation.
Both teams still managed to make the post-season this year. The Panthers (12-7) won their opening round state tournament match on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Scottsdale Saguaro.
