The Lancer ladies know a thing or 8 about winning state

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - To say that the last three years have been stellar for the Salpointe Catholic girls athletic program, might be a slight understatement.
The ladies of Lancer Nation have won eight state championships since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year.
The girls volleyball (2016 and 2017), soccer (2017 and 2018) and cross country (2016 and 2018) teams have each won a pair of state championships.
Softball (2018) and Spiritline (2017) have single state titles.
Three of these state championships (volleyball, soccer and softball) came during the 2017-2018 school year.
And in an age of athletic specialization not a single girl on anything of those championship teams competed on either of the other two.
Our David Kelly headed over to Tucson’s largest catholic school to find out how the Lancers are getting it done so effectively.
