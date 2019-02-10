NC Congressman Walter B. Jones dies at 76, weeks after entering hospice

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - North Carolina Congressman Walter B. Jones (NC-3) died at the age of 76 in Greenville Sunday afternoon, weeks after entering hospice.
According to a press release from his office, Congressman Jones represented the people of Eastern North Carolina in Congress and the state legislature for over 34 years,
On Jan. 26, Congressman Jones entered hospice care after breaking his hip. A press release from his office said his health had declined after suffering the injury.
He suffered the hip injury on Jan. 14.
Congressman Jones was first sworn in to the U.S. House in 1995, following 10 years of service as an elected member of the North Carolina General Assembly.
“Jones strongly believes in the strength of faith and family, and has worked to represent the citizens of Eastern North Carolina with honor and integrity,” the biography on his website reads.
