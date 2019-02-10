Sheriff’s deputies investigate murder-suicide in Pinal County

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Multiple agencies responded to different aspects of what investigators are calling an apparent murder-suicide in Pinal County late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Stuart Milne, 30, is suspected of killing is girlfriend, Natasha Arredondo, before turning the gun on himself.
A press release from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of the situation.
Police in Goodyear contacted fellow officers in Apache Junction around 10:30 p.m. for help finding Milne. They believed he was in their jurisdiction and he could be suicidal, according to the release. Officers in Goodyear said Milne was possibly armed and mentioned Arredondo.
His car was spotted by police in Apache Junction. As they gave Milne verbal commands, he fired one shot. Police found him inside the car with a bullet to the head and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the release.
Investigators later learned Milne was on the phone with Goodyear police at the time. Milne said he had done something really bad and needed retirubtion, according to the PCSO press release.
Just before midnight, Arredondo's family reported her missing. They found her son home alone, according to the release.
Soon after 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, someone reported finding a body in an industrial park in Pinal County. Sheriff's deputies identified the body as Arredondo.
The situation is stil under investigation by PCSO, so anyone with information is asked to contact deputies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.