Bagley has 32 points to help Kings extend Suns’ skid to 14

Suns: Jackson scored six straight points in the third on a free throw, dunk and 3-pointer. He was also called for a technical foul in the same period. ... Booker returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games because of right hamstring tightness. He had a scare in the third quarter when he banged knees with Bogdan Bogdanovic and limped off the court, but he came back to start the fourth and promptly made a 3-pointer.