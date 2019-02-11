FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A weak cold front will move through on Monday dropping our temperatures into the 50s.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A second, stronger cold front will move through on Wednesday bringing us widespread valley rain.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny. Much cooler temperatures. Daytime highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will build through the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s and a 40 percent chance of rain in the evening.

THURSDAY (ACTION DAY): A 60 percent chance of rain with clouds and plenty of wind. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s. A 10% chance for showers throughout the morning mainly north and east of Tucson.

SATURDAY: Upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s.

