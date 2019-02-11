FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances on the rise this week!

By Lisa Villegas | February 11, 2019 at 3:57 AM MST - Updated February 11 at 6:10 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A cold front will push through the area Monday bringing cooler temps and a small chance for mountain rain. A wetter system pushes through Wednesday through Thursday bringing widespread rain across southern AZ.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny. Much cooler temperatures with daytime highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will build through the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. 40% chance of rain in the evening.

THURSDAY (ACTION DAY): A 60% chance of rain with clouds and stronger winds. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. A 10% chance for showers.

SATURDAY: Upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

