Pima County man convicted of elderly abuse

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Aaron Gallego Rodriguez has been convicted of abusing his 82-year-old father on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
Rodriguez was arrested for whipping his father, who lives in a senior living facility, with a cord, causing severe cuts and bruises on his face, arms, back, chest and legs.
Police say Rodriguez then stole his father’s credit card and went to various ATM’s around Tucson attempting to withdraw money.
Aaron Rodriguez is being charged with Vulnerable Adult Abuse-Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, Temporary/Substantial Disfigurement-Domestic Violence, and Theft of a Credit Card.
Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18, 2019.
