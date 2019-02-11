State to seek death penalty for man accused of killing Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales

Clements in court
By Tucson News Now | February 11, 2019 at 11:41 AM MST - Updated February 11 at 5:49 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona will seek the death penalty for Christopher Matthew Clements, the man accused of killing Isabel Celis and Maribel Victoria Gonzales.

According to a spokeswoman at Pima County Superior Court, the judge will be issuing a notice specific to this filing in the next week or so.

Clements is facing 22 felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Celis was 6 years old when she vanished from her parents’ east-side home in April 2012. Just two years later, a 13-year-old Gonzales disappeared while walking to a friend’s house.

Both girls were found dead near Trico and West Avra Valley roads.

ISABEL CELIS TIMELINE

• April 20, 2012: 11 p.m., Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

• April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover Isabel is not in the house.

• April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

• April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post $6,000 reward.

• March 2017: Human remains discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

• March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.

• Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.

MARIBEL GONZALES TIMELINE

• June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzales leaves home to walk and visit a friend.

• June 4, 2014: Gonzales reporting missing by her family after she fails to come home.

• June 6, 2014: Human remains discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

• June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzales.

• Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.

