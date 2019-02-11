Sunnyside, Walden Grove walk away with state wrestling titles

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two southern Arizona schools locked down state titles at the Arizona Interscholastic Association wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 9.
The Sunnyside Blue Devils won the Division II title, their 32nd championship. No school in the state has won more.
Sunnyside's Rico Robles captured first in the 138-pound division.
In Division III, Walden Grove took home the state title. It is the Red Wolves’ first crown in wrestling.
Santa Cruz Valley in Eloy captured the top spot in Division IV.
It is the Dust Devils’s sixth wrestling championship and first since 1995.
