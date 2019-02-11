TRAFFIC: List of road closures, current projects

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There are plenty of road project ongoing in the Tucson area.
Below are the active and upcoming projects as of Wednesday, Feb. 13.
- From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day Monday-Friday, Feb. 11-15, crews will paving San Joaquin Road from Snyder Hill to Bopp. Flagging operations and sheriff’s deputies will be present. Heavy delays are expected.
- From 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day Monday-Friday, Feb. 11-15, crews will be doing milling and paving work on Kinney Road from Alexandrite to Bopp. Flagging operations and sheriff’s deputies will be present. Heavy delays are expected.
- Saturday, Feb. 16 through Feb. 22, Pima County Project Management Office, Borderland Construction Company, Inc. and the Union Pacific Railroad will temporarily close Aerospace Parkway at the railroad crossing, beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday. The closure is to allow UPRR to remove and replace track and gates/signals at the crossing to accommodate the widening of Aerospace Parkway across the tracks. The contractor will complete the road widening work to its final configuration. The construction schedule is subject to change in the event of mechanical failure or inclement weather.
- The Sandario Road Roundabout will close for one month beginning on February 18, 2019. The closure will occur to install a new inner curb and truck apron that will aid in smoother traffic flow for large vehicles. Traffic will be detoured around the round-about using a paved detour. Trucks with trailers should use the frontage road to Grier as an alternate.
- On Thursday, Feb. 20, the northbound left turn lane on Sixth Avenue from Pennington Street to Toole Avenue will be closed to allow work crews to mill and repave the travel lane. This one-day project is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will be complete by 4 p.m. The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances. This project was rescheduled from its original date of Feb. 14.
- On Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 20-21, the southbound lanes of Sabino Canyon Road between Cloud Road and Tanque Verde Road will be closed. Traffic will be shifted onto the northbound lanes of Sabino Canyon Road and one lane in each direction will remain in place while work is being performed. Crews will remove and trim eucalyptus trees in the area. The tree removal is necessary due to a fungus found within the tree.
