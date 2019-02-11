Tucson man gets 20 years for killing girlfriend

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A judge in Pima County sentenced a Tucson man to 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2016.
Israel Christopher Mendoz Jr. was sentenced Monday, Feb. 11 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder last year.
Police arrested Mendoza after he called police on July 11, 2016 to report he killed Nancy Carrasco in a room at the Econo Lodge in South Tucson.
