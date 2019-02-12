SAY WHAT? Cops capture cruising camels in Pima County, AZ

GREEN VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two camels on the loose in Green Valley turned into a much bigger story.
The camels escaped from Camels and Friends in Sahuarita late Monday, Feb. 11.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department quickly corralled the camels in a neighborhood near West Pima Mines Road and returned them home.
On Tuesday, one camel escaped and was coaxed back into its pen by a neighbor with hay. Authorities found out a llama also got loose and goats were seen roaming the area.
The PCSD said they couldn’t get a hold of anyone at the home and didn’t see any food for the animals on the property.
KOLD News 13′s Bud Foster was there when the home owner showed back up Tuesday afternoon.
She said she had been in the hospital for a week while getting cancer treatment. The woman said she had asked a person to take care of her animals while she was gone and apparently, the person did not do it.
This isn’t the first time Arizona authorities have had to deal with unusual suspects.
In July 2018, the Oro Valley Police Department detained an emu that was running loose in a neighborhood near North La Canada Drive and West Moore Road.
In November 2015, PCSD deputies wrangles four emus on the southwest side of Tucson. It happened near Drexel and Cardinal Avenue.
In February 2015, two llamas made national news when they hit the road and stopped traffic in the Phoenix area. The llamas, in the area for a therapy sessions at a retirement home, were safely captured.
