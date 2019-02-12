UPDATE: Woman found dead in Oro Valley home

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a woman was found dead inside an Oro Valley home early Tuesday, Feb. 12.
The Oro Valley Police Department said two young children are safe after being found in the home, located in the 200 block of East Brearley Drive.
The death is being investigated as suspicious and authorities have called it a “complex death investigation.” The OVPD said no arrests have been made and there is no threat to the public.
Neighbors in the subdivision told KOLD News 13 officers knocked on their doors around 7 a.m. Tuesday to ask if they heard or saw anything suspicious.
OVPD had crime scene tape around the front of the home and up the side of the street leading to the backyard.
Our crew watched investigators put several wrapped items and bags from the home into the Crime Scene Unit. It also appeared officials were spending some time in the backyard.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.