Mark Kelly announces run for U.S. Senate

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Retired NASA astronaut and Navy veteran Mark Kelly announced on Tuesday, Feb. 12, that he is running for United States Senate in Arizona.
Kelly, who is married to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, will be a candidate for the seat held by Martha McSally in the 2020 election. McSally was appointed to fill the seat originally left vacant by former Sen. John McCain and held temporarily by Sen. Jon Kyl.
Kelly made the announcement in a 4 1/2-minute video that he released on Twitter.
Two years after Giffords was injured in an assassination attempt in Tucson on Jan. 8, 2011, she and Kelly, 54, founded a pro gun control political action committee called Americans for Responsible Solutions.
Kelly has flown on four Space Shuttle missions, two as commander. His twin brother, Scott, is also an astronaut.
Before becoming an astronaut, Mark Kelly was a Navy aviator who flew combat missions during Operation Desert Storm.
