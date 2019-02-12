Prop 101 road improvements kick off on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A major road project started this week on the west side as part of Prop 101, a half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in October 2017.
Crews are repaving Starr Pass Boulevard from the Mission Road bridge interchange to Lost Starr Drive, near the entrance of the J.W. Marriott Resort.
Next week, crews also plan to start working on La Cholla Boulevard from Starr Pass Boulevard to Ajo Way.
West-side residents are glad the project is the first on the list. They say the roads are crumbling and have massive potholes.
Dale Phillips said the project is long overdue.
“This has really been a burning issue for a number of years now, and it’s only gotten worse, and I mean it’s gotten severely worse in the last couple of years as the potholes just got huge and the road just started to crumble,” he said.
Both projects are expected to wrap up in April. Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and occasionally overnight.
