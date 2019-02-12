Tucson woman advocates for adult changing tables in public restrooms

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman is pushing to expand a bill that would require all new and renovated public restrooms to include baby changing stations so that it also considers adults with special needs.
In an AZfamily report, Marianne Scott said her 17-year-old daughter has cerebral palsy and has to wear diapers. Scott said she has to consider where they can take care of bathroom needs every time they leave their home.
Scott’s current options, which sometimes include using a disposable plastic tablecloth on the floor, are dehumanizing and unsanitary, she told AZfamily.
Read the full AZfamily report HERE.
