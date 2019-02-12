Wife of federal employee has recipe to supplement salary with another shutdown looming

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Many federal employees are weary of what could come on Feb. 15, which has Roselyn Flores in the kitchen a lot more.
While negotiations on border security funding are underway in Congress, there is still the threat of another potential government shutdown.
Flores’ husband works for the Department of Homeland Security. As a single-income family, with three children at home, the partial government shutdown last month put them in a financial burden.
“We have some savings set aside, we knew whatever was in our checking account wasn’t going to last forever," Flores said. "Once that was gone, we had to hit the savings, so basically it’s to supplement our savings.”
KOLD News 13 stumbled upon Flores’ post on social media selling banana bread among other items being sold in online marketplaces by federal employees during the shutdown.
Registered as ‘The Kneady Baker,’ Flores sold everything from brownies to carrot cakes to sell at a local gas station, at different businesses and even on social media outlets to make up for a delay in her husband’s salary.
Flores said they worry the paycheck could stop again as they are working to catch up on mortgage and other bills.
