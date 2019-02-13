AZ Game and Fish release video of mountain lion spotted in Lower Bear Canyon

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Officials with Arizona Game and Fish Department have released another video of a mountain lion that was seen near lower Bear Canyon. According to the trail video it was filmed on Feb. 6 though the year stamp is wrong, AZGFD officials reported.
Video is from one of seven trail cameras that are set up in the area since October 2018.
There is no imminent danger to visitors, stated AZGFD, as incidents involving mountain lions are rare and attacks from the animals are even rarer.
Visiting Sabino Canyon or the Bear Canyon area here are a few things you should remember when ‘living with mountain lions’:
