Elementary school closes because of flu

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Administrators at an elementary school in Cochise County have told pupils to stay home for the rest of the week because of a high rate of illness.
According to a spokeswoman for Elfrida Elementary School, they have seen excessive absences. Thirty percent of the student body were out sick on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
School personnel will disinfect classes and buses during the closure.
The school is scheduled to be open again on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
