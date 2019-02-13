Fatal crash closes portion of Highway 80 in Cochise County

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Highway 80 near milepost 302 was closed Tuesday, Feb. 12 around 4:15 p.m. for a fatal crash according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
There were two vehicles involved in the crash. According to the St. David Fire Department that responded to the scene, the driver of one of the vehicles had died before emergency crews arrived.
The passenger in the same vehicle was airlifted to Tucson for treatment, their status is not known at this time.
Both the driver and passenger in the second vehicle reported no injuries, according to the St. David Fire Department. They were encouraged to go to the emergency room in Benson for an exam.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by AZ DPS.
No further information was immediately available.
