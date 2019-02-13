FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected for Valentine’s Day!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A wet system pushes through Thursday into Friday bringing widespread rain across southern AZ. A second system closes out the weekend with valley rain and mountain snow possible Sunday into Monday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 50s.
THURSDAY (ACTION DAY): A 40% chance of rain, mainly in the late afternoon. Rain chance increases to 60% overnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Upper 60s under partly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.
MONDAY: 40% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of lingering precip. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.