Pima County Health Department sees spike in Hepatitis A cases

The Health Department first became aware of the outbreak in November 2018 and has since been working to help stop the spread. Vaccination clinics have been opened for those most at risk for a hepatitis A infection, via a partnership with the County and various organizations including homeless services providers, community health clinics, substance use treatment providers, hospital emergency departments, jails, and probation facilities. Over the course of this outbreak, vaccination teams have been going into facilities to vaccinate as many people in the high-risk groups as possible.