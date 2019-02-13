Pima County man convicted of child molestation

Source: (Pima County Attorney's Office)
February 13, 2019 at 4:24 PM MST - Updated February 13 at 4:27 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man has been convicted of molesting three young girls and an adult.

The Pima County Attorney's Office said a jury found Johnny Ray Foster guilty of 10 criminal charges, including sexual conduct with a minor, molestation and indecent exposure to a minor.

The PCAO said between 1988 and 2014, Foster molested three girls between the ages of 5 and 11 along with an adult. A fifth victim, who was not the subject of charges, testified Foster sexually assaulted her when she was 12.

