Pima County man convicted of child molestation

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man has been convicted of molesting three young girls and an adult.
The Pima County Attorney's Office said a jury found Johnny Ray Foster guilty of 10 criminal charges, including sexual conduct with a minor, molestation and indecent exposure to a minor.
The PCAO said between 1988 and 2014, Foster molested three girls between the ages of 5 and 11 along with an adult. A fifth victim, who was not the subject of charges, testified Foster sexually assaulted her when she was 12.
