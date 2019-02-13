Target recalls toddler unicorn boots

‘Unicorn horn’ on boots can detach and pose hazard

The report says no injuries have yet been reported from use of the boots. (Source: CPSC)
By Jacob Helker | February 13, 2019 at 3:22 AM MST - Updated February 13 at 10:45 AM

(KFDA) - Target is recalling Cat and Jack Unicorn “Chiara” boots after determining they could pose a choking hazard to young children.

According to a Consumer Product Safety Commission report, the unicorn horn on the boots can break off and be ingested by a child.

Item numbers affected by the recall include:

  • 093-01-5653
  • 093-01-5654
  • 093-01-5655
  • 093-01-5656
  • 093-01-5657
  • 093-01-5658
  • 093-01-5659
  • 093-01-5660
  • 093-01-5661
  • 093-01-5662

The report says four consumers have reported detached horns, but no injuries have been reported.

The boots were sold at Target stores, on Target.com and on Google Express between October 2018 and November 2018.

Affected consumers should return the boots to a Target store or to the Target website for a full refund.

More information can be found by calling Target’s help line at (800) 440-0680.

