Tucson, Birmingham team up for pitch to host Oakland Raiders

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Could an NFL team call Arizona Stadium “home” this fall? The idea of hosting the Oakland Raiders in Tucson is still making headlines.
Birmingham City Councilman William Parker confirmed the city is partnering with Tucson to present a joint offer to the NFL to share Raiders home games, according to our affiliate WBRC.
“It’s a work in progress. We are excited to have the collaboration with the city of Tucson. I think it’s a unique approach,” Parker told WBRC.
The NFL team is searching for a stadium to call a temporary home while a new stadium is built in Las Vegas.
The two cities would split the home season in half, with four games at Arizona Stadium and four games at Birmingham’s Legion Field.
Farhang said he first reached out to University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins and Athletic Director Dave Heeke, both of who were “enthusiastically supportive.” He then contacted the Governor’s Office and the Bidwill family, who owns the Arizona Cardinals.
“When you have the Raiders in southern Arizona and with young fans and people coming up from Mexico, New Mexico, southern California, you are absolutely going to build the fan base for the Raiders, I am confident of that," Farhang said. "It’s a win-win for our city, win-win for the Raiders.”
After the Super Bowl, it was reported the team was close to cutting a deal with the San Francisco Giants to play its 2019 home games at Oracle Park. According to CBS Sports, that idea got shot down after San Francisco mayor London Breed came out against it.
KOLD News 13 reached out to Farhang’s office Tuesday, Feb. 12 for a comment on the pitch, but we have not yet heard back.
“You have to think out of the box sometimes. We know it will be a marriage but we are at the alter waiting for the Raiders to walk down the aisle," Parker told WBRC.
