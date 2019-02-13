University in Arizona helping create smarter robots for your life

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Researchers at an Arizona university are creating robots that can be taught the same way you teach a child; from completing simple tasks, like throwing a ball in a hoop, to learning how to walk or clean a kitchen.
Teams at Arizona State in Tempe are developing the machines to better understand how humans and robots interact with each other.
They say the research will lead to smarter machines for the home, work and recreation.
