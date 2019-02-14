Arizona named 3rd loneliest state to be in on Valentine’s Day

Move.org considered the percentage of singles versus those married at age 20 or older in each state and Google Trends data searches for loneliness.
The District of Columbia topped the list of loneliest places to live at number 1 with 70.10 percent of the population being single. South Carolina came in second with 48.94 percent of the population being single and Arizona in a close third with a 48.89 percent single population.
So don’t worry about feeling alone this Valentine’s Day, there’s over half the Arizona population that most likely feels the same way.
