Beware: scammers posing as Arizona Supreme Court

The Arizona Supreme Court does not demand payment over the telephone or require access to bank accounts. If you get a phone call, text, or email asking for money because of a court document or saying you violated a court order or other legal obligation, you should check further before taking action and do not provide access to your financial accounts. Ask for the caller’s name and return phone number, the name of the court, and the case number – all of which a legitimate caller can provide as public information.