Beware: scammers posing as Arizona Supreme Court

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Phone call scams aimed at tricking people into paying money they don’t owe or providing access to their bank accounts have been reported to the Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts. The caller ID information appears to come from the Arizona Supreme Court.
The Arizona Supreme Court does not demand payment over the telephone or require access to bank accounts. If you get a phone call, text, or email asking for money because of a court document or saying you violated a court order or other legal obligation, you should check further before taking action and do not provide access to your financial accounts. Ask for the caller’s name and return phone number, the name of the court, and the case number – all of which a legitimate caller can provide as public information.
Case information is available from the Arizona Judicial Branch online at supremecourt.az.gov. You can also search the named court’s website by typing the web address into an internet browser – do not click on links or open attachments contained in a text or email from a source you do not recognize or trust. You can also contact the named court at the phone number or email address listed on their official website.
There are legitimate third-party vendors who call to obtain payment on past-due accounts. Those vendors will be able to provide information you can confirm from public records. Those calls do not come from a Supreme Court phone number.
To report a potential scam, contact the court named in the phone call, text, or email and find out where you can forward the potentially fraudulent item for further review. The courts actively investigate scams that falsely use the name of Arizona’s courts, employees, judicial officers, or versions of the courts’ seals.
Variations of these scams suggest that the person receiving the call must pay money to receive an inheritance, to resolve an outstanding warrant, or to avoid having immediate action taken against them for failure to pay a court fine or fee, failure to appear at a hearing, or for missing jury service. Another version of this scam involves supposedly paying off the legal debts of a stranger who claims to be interested in an online romance and eventual meeting with the intended victim.
If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, contact the Consumer Protection section of the Arizona Attorney General’s office at https://www.azag.gov/consumer or by calling (602) 542-5763 (Phoenix),(520) 628-6648 (Tucson), or toll-free outside of metro Phoenix, (800) 352-8431.
