Businesses hope to bounce back as Ina project enters home stretch

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Businesses on Tucson’s northwest side are hoping to bounce back as a major road project is expected to start wrapping up next month.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says people can start using the Ina Road/1-10 interchange starting in March.
Donut Wheel, located at the base of the interchange on the east side of I-10, hung tight during the two-year closure.
The manager, Sophia Padilla, says customer traffic was slow but steady enough to stay open.
She says the shop saw a big drop during the first year of construction and an even bigger drop the second year.
Padilla credits the community’s support for the reason why it was able to survive. She says loyal customers weren’t deterred by the construction barriers and kept them busy enough to keep their hours the same.
Now, the shop is excited for thru-traffic to return as the interchange reopens.
“We have a lot of church orders on Sundays. They’ve been helping us for many years. They’re still coming. I think it’s just a loss of the thru traffic ... people just stopping by on their way to work," she said.
ADOT says widening Ina Road west of the highway and connecting it to the westbound bridge will take a little longer and should be finished later in the spring.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.