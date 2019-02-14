Community members call for resignation of Douglas Mayor

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Community members say the border city of Douglas is broken and Mayor Robert Uribe is to blame.
“You are hereby given a vote of no confidence by your constituents, you are no longer a trusted public figure and you do not represent us," said Tanya Duarte.
Duarte asked the mayor to resign during a City Council meeting Wednesday evening. She wasn’t the only one to stand up and share concerns.
“Mayor Uribe, you have gone on an irresponsible spending spree, enough," said retired Douglas Fire Chief Mario Novoa.
Duarte is leading the petition for a mayoral recall election. 596 valid signatures are needed for a petition to prompt a recall election. Duarte said she has more than 800.
“During the past several months I have grown more disgusted by the actions of the mayor and some council members than I ever thought possible," Duarte said.
Concerns include financial instability, a lack of transparency and a number of posts and ‘attacks’ on social media. In conversation over an agenda item to spend money on a Title VII investigation, Ward 1 Council Member Margaret Morales said the city is $300,000 in debt.
“Mayor, you call people instigators and trolls on your social media page. A mayor should not act in that manner," said Novoa.
A lot of the frustration comes from a decision to not renew the city manager’s contract. In a statement, Mayor Uribe said the decision was made, in part, because he did not meet performance expectations.
“I am a man of integrity and I have given Douglas my very best," said Uribe.
Duarte and Novoa both called for the mayor to resign from his position immediately, instead of costing the city money for a recall election.
“If your claims to do what is best for the city, you will resign," Duarte said.
“I will not resign,” said Uribe.
Mayor Uribe’s term expires in 2020. He is the youngest elected official to serve the community.
Council approved a motion to hire an outside law firm for a Title VII investigation. Duarte told KOLD News 13 that investigation is due to the complaint of harassment made by a city employee that included allegations about the former City Manager.
