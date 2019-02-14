FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain this afternoon through Friday morning!

By Stephanie Waldref | February 14, 2019 at 3:57 AM MST - Updated February 14 at 3:57 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A wet system pushes through today into Friday bringing widespread rain across southern AZ. A second system starts next week with valley rain and mountain snow possible Monday into Tuesday.

THURSDAY (ACTION DAY): A 60% chance of rain, mainly in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: 80% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of rain in the morning. Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Upper 50s under partly sunny skies. Breezy

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Windy.

MONDAY: 50% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

