Former corrections officer sentenced to 60 years for child pornography

In February of 2017, Homeland Security Investigations discovered videos showing sexual abuse of pre-pubescent children while reviewing evidence from a child exploitation case in Canada. Agents tracked the distribution of the videos to a person in Douglas, AZ and determined that Cota, a former corrections officer in Douglas, had been producing sexually explicit videos of multiple children and distributing them online. On Nov. 30, 2017, Cota pleaded guilty to 8 counts of production of child pornography. Cota’s sentence, was aggravated by the facts that he sexually abused very young children and had engaged in a pattern of sexual exploitation of minors, which he shared with others through distribution of the videos.