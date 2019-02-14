Former corrections officer sentenced to 60 years for child pornography

DOUGLAS, AZ (KOLD News 13) - 33-year-old Josue Eduardo Cota of Douglas was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez to serve 720 months in prison yesterday. Cota’s term of imprisonment will be followed by lifetime supervised release, with stringent sex offender conditions, including the condition that he register as a sex offender, if he is released from prison.
In February of 2017, Homeland Security Investigations discovered videos showing sexual abuse of pre-pubescent children while reviewing evidence from a child exploitation case in Canada. Agents tracked the distribution of the videos to a person in Douglas, AZ and determined that Cota, a former corrections officer in Douglas, had been producing sexually explicit videos of multiple children and distributing them online. On Nov. 30, 2017, Cota pleaded guilty to 8 counts of production of child pornography. Cota’s sentence, was aggravated by the facts that he sexually abused very young children and had engaged in a pattern of sexual exploitation of minors, which he shared with others through distribution of the videos.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
