KOLD HEROES: Local students mourn fellow student’s passing with musical

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Students at the Academy of Math and Science on Prince say they are ready to pay tribute to a former student who was taken too soon.
8-year-old Stephen Washington died suddenly last August. The school’s lead second grade teacher, Keath Lambert knew Stephen was loved on campus. He wanted to honor the 8-year-old, but didn’t know how.
He was scheduled to direct and put on a musical. Lambert says a musical didn’t seem right once they learned about Stephen’s death.
“I didn’t want to think about singing and dancing,” he said. “I was in shock.”
That changed once a colleague dropped the book "What Do you Do With a Problem" in his lap, he knew that was the answer.
The book follows someone dealing with a problem. Lambert says it sends a strong message.
"Life is tough, but if we recognize the problem and get through it as a group, we can focus on the future," he said.
According to Lambert, the group of students working on the musical are excited to put on the performance and also remember Stephen, whose loved ones will be in the audience.
“They don’t need us to know Stephen was a great guy. I want them to know we’re honoring their son and the impact he had on this campus,” Lambert said.
The musical is open to everyone. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Academy of Math and Science at 1557 West Prince Road.
