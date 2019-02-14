Mesa Verde kindergartners marry the letters ‘Q’ and ‘U’ for V-Day

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There weren't any quizzes on Valentine's Day for Mesa Verde Elementary students, just a quick lesson on love and literacy.
While plenty of people are likely saying 'I do' on this February 14th, so did two five-year-olds in quite the unique way.
This cute sing song event gives kids a fun way to practice two key things: their social skills and phonics.
It's a long-standing tradition to host a Q and U wedding at Mesa Verde. So long that Principal Tracy doesn't know when it traces back to.
But, it’s a fan favorite among students and families that attend.
