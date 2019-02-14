MLS: Timbers chop down rival Sounders

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Portland won the battle of MLS rivals Wednesday night at Kino North Stadium. The Timbers beat the Seattle 2-1 at the Mobile Mini Sun Cup.
Diego Valeri and Jeremy Ebobisse scored goals for Portland. Handwalla Bwana had the lone tally for Seattle.
The rivalry between the two futbol sides dates back way before they started tangling in Major League Soccer in 2011.
The two cities have been going up against in each other in soccer in various leagues since the North American Soccer league in 1975.
The 100th official meeting between the two occurred last season, a match won by the Sounders 1-0 during the 2018 MLS regular season.
But the Timbers have had the edge in this rivalry when it mattered in the post-season.
Portland eliminated Seattle from the 2018 MLS Cup chase in the Western Conference Semifinal and has won all four all-time MLS post-season meetings.
Seattle holds the edge 5-2 in matches between the two sides in U.S Open Cup play.
The win by the Timbers in Tucson was the fifth all-time in the Desert Friendly pre-season series (Desert Diamond Cup/Mobile Mini Sun Cup). Portland now holds a 2-1 advantage over Seattle with two draws.
