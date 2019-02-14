One person dies in fiery tractor-trailer crash east of Benson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-10 between Benson and Willcox on Thursday, Feb. 14.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the truck caught fire after crashing and flipping onto its side at Milepost 318. The passenger has died, police say.
The driver’s condition was not immediately available.
The cleanup is expected to last until noon and traffic is restricted to one lane.
